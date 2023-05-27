Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,931. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

