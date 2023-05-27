Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,931. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
