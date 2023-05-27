Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $13.90. Star Group shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 13,162 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 650.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,870,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 1,700,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Star Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Star Group by 29,929.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Star Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

