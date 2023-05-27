Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRT opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Startek will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

