Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $656,525.90

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Status has a market cap of $89.56 million and $656,525.90 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,137.62 or 1.00156645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02314123 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $657,852.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

