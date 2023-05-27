Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Status has a market capitalization of $88.92 million and approximately $607,023.15 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,662.50 or 1.00002069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02314123 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $657,852.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

