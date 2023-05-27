Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $866,438.25

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $80.13 million and approximately $866,438.25 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,661.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00329181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00565842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00067257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00423101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,008,604 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

