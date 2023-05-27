Steem (STEEM) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.27 million and approximately $858,048.59 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00331627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00561089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00423865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,048,447 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

