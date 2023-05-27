Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price target on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.25.

STLC opened at C$43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.63. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

