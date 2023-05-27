Stifel Nicolaus Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $13.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 1,120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 313,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

