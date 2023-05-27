StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.