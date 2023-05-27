StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

