StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

