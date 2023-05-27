StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
