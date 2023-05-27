StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 3.2 %

EDUC stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

