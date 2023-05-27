StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

