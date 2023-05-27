StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

