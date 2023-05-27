StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.