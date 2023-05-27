StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Power REIT by 75.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 313.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.