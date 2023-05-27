StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

