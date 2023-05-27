StockNews.com Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

