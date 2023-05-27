Stratis Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.33 million and $740,013.10 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.86 or 0.06831387 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,533,605 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

