Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 30th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,853.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $309,274.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,853.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $309,274.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 over the last 90 days. 12.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

