Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.95.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after buying an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

