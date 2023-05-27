Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Superior Gold Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
Superior Gold Company Profile
