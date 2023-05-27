Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Superior Gold Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

