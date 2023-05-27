Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.98. 5,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SZKMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

