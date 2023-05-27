Swipe Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $221.01 million and $9.48 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 565,772,822 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

