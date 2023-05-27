Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SYF opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

