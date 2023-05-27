Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

