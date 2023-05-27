SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,143 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $58.78 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.