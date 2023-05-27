SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $649,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

