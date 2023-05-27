SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $715,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.0 %

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

TEL opened at $122.78 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

