SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,227 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Stock Performance

About Western Digital

Shares of WDC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

