Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

