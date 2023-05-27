Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
