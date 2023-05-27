Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Talanx Stock Performance
TNXXF stock remained flat at C$32.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.39.
About Talanx
