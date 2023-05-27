Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 66,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.5533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.