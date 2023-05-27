Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF remained flat at $70.70 during midday trading on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

