Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF remained flat at $70.70 during midday trading on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13.
About Teck Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.