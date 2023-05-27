Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HQL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.33.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
