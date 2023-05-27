Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,119. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

