Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELNY. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

TELNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 44,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,552. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.