Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Up 38.8% in May

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telos Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telos by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

