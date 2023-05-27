Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the period.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,780. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Read More

