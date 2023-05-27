Tenset One Day Volume Hits $16,407.90 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $32.64 million and approximately $16,407.90 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,319,027 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

