Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

TCBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

