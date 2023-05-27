Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Vertical Research currently has $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,640,000 after buying an additional 593,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.