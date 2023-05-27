Tezos Price Down 0.7% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003325 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $832.86 million and $11.72 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003205 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003160 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,587,271 coins and its circulating supply is 939,391,265 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.