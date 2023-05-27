The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

