The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the April 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,016.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFF remained flat at $47.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.