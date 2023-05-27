The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $244.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.48. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

