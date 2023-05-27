The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EL traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,869. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

