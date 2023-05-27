The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $109,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.44. 2,062,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

