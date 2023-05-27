The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VARGF opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75. Varta has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Varta Company Profile

VARTA AG engages in the research, development, production, sale, and marketing of micro batteries and energy storage solutions. It operates through Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries, and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions and Microbatteries segment focuses on the microbatteries, Lithium-Ion coinpower, LithiumIon large cells, and Lithium-Ion battery packs business.

