Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

